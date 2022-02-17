3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

MMM opened at $155.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.24 and a 200-day moving average of $180.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 68.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

