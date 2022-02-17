$320.35 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report sales of $320.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.50 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $320.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,464,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 65.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 17.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.68. 197,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,302. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.41. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

