$3.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $4.39 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $10.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

TECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.33. 173,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,753. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Teck Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 246,330 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Teck Resources by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 672.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 166,659 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

