29,622 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in HNI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 28.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HNI by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in HNI by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $61,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,657 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About HNI
HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HNI (HNI)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).
Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.