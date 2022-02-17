29,622 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in HNI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 28.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HNI by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in HNI by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $61,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,657 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.93. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

