$280.88 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post $280.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.60 million. CarGurus posted sales of $151.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $892.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.71 million to $895.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

A number of research firms have commented on CARG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

CARG traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. 414,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $1,612,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

