25,000 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $56.51 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.