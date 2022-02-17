2,442 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 660.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $193,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $121.35 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $96.58 and a one year high of $131.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.19.

