2,132 Shares in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 11.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,565,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREE stock opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $352.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.99.

TREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.20.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

