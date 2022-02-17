2,132 Shares in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 11.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,565,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TREE stock opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $352.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.99.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
