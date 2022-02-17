20,580 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

ARKG stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $108.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91.

