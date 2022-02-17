$2.36 EPS Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Accenture reported earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

NYSE:ACN traded down $10.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $322.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,232. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $244.44 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.12. The firm has a market cap of $204.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

