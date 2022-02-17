$2.07 EPS Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. Middleby posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Middleby.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.57. The stock had a trading volume of 431,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.84. Middleby has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $201.34.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

