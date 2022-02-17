$2.03 EPS Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. Carter’s posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $7.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

CRI stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.90. 356,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $3,105,947.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $835,000. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in Carter’s by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 38,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.