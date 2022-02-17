$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.26. Dover has a twelve month low of $118.94 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

