1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 31,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,063,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.
The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
