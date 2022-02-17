19,261 Shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,614.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 924,120 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

