$18.36 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to announce sales of $18.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.16 billion and the lowest is $16.03 billion. Boeing posted sales of $15.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $83.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.24 billion to $89.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $92.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.66 billion to $96.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,681,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,149,045. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

