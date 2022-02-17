16,055 Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,055 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after buying an additional 691,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after buying an additional 275,735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,415,000 after buying an additional 216,295 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $7,848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,666,000 after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,411 shares of company stock valued at $262,158. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FFIN opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.94.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

