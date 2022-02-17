$159.20 Million in Sales Expected for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to announce $159.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.50 million and the lowest is $155.30 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $769.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $772.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $966.82 million, with estimates ranging from $958.10 million to $977.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on COOK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.98.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

