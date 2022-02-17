14,700 Shares in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WPP by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after buying an additional 144,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $82.57 on Thursday. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

