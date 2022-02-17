135,500 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by VR Advisory Services Ltd

VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 135,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,000. CF Industries accounts for 3.1% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after buying an additional 885,426 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after buying an additional 722,745 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,348 shares of company stock worth $5,415,770. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.69. 18,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,332. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.84.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.