11,750 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after acquiring an additional 853,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,494 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of CORT opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $27.92.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

