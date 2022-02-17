10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

TXG stock opened at $94.98 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $225,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,236 shares of company stock worth $26,164,306 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $239,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after buying an additional 1,335,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $111,655,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

