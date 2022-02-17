10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $94.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,550. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.63. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $52,081.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,236 shares of company stock valued at $26,164,306. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

