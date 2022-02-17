$10.61 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post sales of $10.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.44 billion and the highest is $10.76 billion. NIKE posted sales of $10.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $47.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.79 billion to $47.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $53.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.37 billion to $54.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NIKE.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.
Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $146.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,816,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,289. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.
In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
