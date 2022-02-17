$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Western Digital posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $10.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.39. 2,650,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,167. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Western Digital by 64.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 631.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

