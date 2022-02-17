$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.15. Emerson Electric posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.15. 71,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,508. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $83.65 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.