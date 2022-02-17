$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.92. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Realty Income.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

O traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.12. 3,542,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,745. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

