$0.92 EPS Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.96. Bank OZK posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 58,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,300. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

