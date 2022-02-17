-$0.57 EPS Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.
NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,983. The firm has a market cap of $271.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.