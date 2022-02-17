-$0.57 EPS Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,983. The firm has a market cap of $271.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

