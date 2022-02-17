-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiNK Therapeutics.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

INKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,039. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $22.16.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.