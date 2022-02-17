$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. OptimizeRx reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $909,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,131 shares of company stock worth $2,642,212. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $871.62 million, a PE ratio of 350.36 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.