-$0.06 EPS Expected for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

CLIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLIR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. 35,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,387. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $37.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

