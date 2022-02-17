$0.06 EPS Expected for Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.09. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airsculpt Technologies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIRS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of AIRS stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26. Airsculpt Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

