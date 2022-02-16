Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,299. The firm has a market cap of $340.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $42.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zymeworks by 152.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 586,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 205,639 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

