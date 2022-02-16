ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

ZI stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 979.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $15,924,741.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 115,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $8,917,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,988,668 shares of company stock valued at $573,649,972. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after buying an additional 419,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,951,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

