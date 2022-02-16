Zloadr One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $182,448.61 and approximately $7.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zloadr has traded 87.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00038275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00105925 BTC.

Zloadr (ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

