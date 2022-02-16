ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

In related news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,567.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,935,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after buying an additional 543,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after buying an additional 1,642,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 168,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 808,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.