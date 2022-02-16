Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $6.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $428,284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,026,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.14. 1,506,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.46.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

