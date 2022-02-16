Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Zillow Group worth $27,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,783,000 after acquiring an additional 620,482 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,490 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after buying an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,114,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,395,000 after buying an additional 66,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,373,000 after buying an additional 42,775 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,190 shares of company stock worth $3,724,522. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

