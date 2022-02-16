Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 175,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,060. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

