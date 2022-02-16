Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues Earnings Results

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $107.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $98.48 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
