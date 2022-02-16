Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues Earnings Results

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $107.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $98.48 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

