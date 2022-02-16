Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $548,832.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total transaction of $548,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE ZEN opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $159.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after buying an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Zendesk by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,413,000 after acquiring an additional 316,453 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $317,846,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after acquiring an additional 87,455 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zendesk (ZEN)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.