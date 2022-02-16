Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $548,832.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total transaction of $548,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ZEN opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $159.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. reduced their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after buying an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Zendesk by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,413,000 after acquiring an additional 316,453 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $317,846,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after acquiring an additional 87,455 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

