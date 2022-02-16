Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.68 Million

Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post $384.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $387.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $383.82 million. Zendesk reported sales of $298.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.
In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $494,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,672 shares of company stock valued at $11,157,380. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $159.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.09.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
