Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Hold

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “
Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.
About Sandy Spring Bancorp
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.