Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Hold

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

