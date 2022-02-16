Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.89.

NYSE:NET opened at $115.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.78 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.34. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,592 shares of company stock valued at $78,464,322 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

