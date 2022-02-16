Zacks Investment Research Lowers BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) to Hold

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of BSIG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,983. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

