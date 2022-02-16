Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Hold

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company's shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2021 results show higher expenses and rise in revenues. The company’s solid organic growth initiatives, driven by its global expansion efforts, along with diverse operations across sectors and industries, bode well for the future. Further, restructuring activities across the globe, and solid mergers and acquisitions (M&As) will support growth. Given its solid liquidity positions, the company is likely to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, persistently increasing costs as the company continues with its hiring spree and a tough operating backdrop will likely hurt its profitability.”

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

MC opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $34,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

