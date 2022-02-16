Zacks: Brokerages Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Announce -$0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 328,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 161,039 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,719,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

XFOR stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,466. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.