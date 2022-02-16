Zacks: Brokerages Expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. JD.com reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 409,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,290,160. The company has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

