Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.59. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.57. 203,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,308. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

